Suspect sought for armed gas station robberies in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A similar suspect description has led Metro police to investigate the likelihood that two Mapco armed robberies Monday night are connected.

The first incident happened around 9:40 p.m. at the Mapco on Myatt Drive in Madison. A man in a black jacket, armed with a handgun, robbed the clerk and ran from the scene, police said.

A robbery was reported about 20 minutes later, three miles away, at the Mapco on Robinson Road near Martingale Drive in the area of Old Hickory. The clerk told officers a man entered the store with a pistol, demanded the employee empty the cash register and ran off.

The clerk provided a description of a black man in his mid to late 20’s, standing about 6-foot-2 and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket and black shorts, the clerk stated.

Anyone with information on either robbery is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

