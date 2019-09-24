Suspect sought for armed gas station robberies in Nashville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A similar suspect description has led Metro police to investigate the likelihood that two Mapco armed robberies Monday night are connected.

The first incident happened around 9:40 p.m. at the Mapco on Myatt Drive in Madison. A man in a black jacket, armed with a handgun, robbed the clerk and ran from the scene, police said.

A robbery was reported about 20 minutes later, three miles away, at the Mapco on Robinson Road near Martingale Drive in the area of Old Hickory. The clerk told officers a man entered the store with a pistol, demanded the employee empty the cash register and ran off.

The clerk provided a description of a black man in his mid to late 20’s, standing about 6-foot-2 and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket and black shorts, the clerk stated.

Anyone with information on either robbery is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar