NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify a man who attacked someone in downtown Nashville earlier this month.

The attack occurred on Oct. 13 near Church Street.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police reported the suspect punched the victim, leaving him with a serious injury to his jaw that required surgery to repair. The victim told investigators the attack was unprovoked.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.