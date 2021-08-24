Suspect sought after victim suffers multiple gunshot wounds in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for the gunman who shot a person multiple times in an East Nashville neighborhood Monday night.

Officers responded just after 10:30 p.m. to the area of South Seventh Street near Sylvan Street in the James Cayce Homes for reports of gunfire.

When police arrived, they said they located a victim with multiple gunshot wounds to both legs and the backside.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to investigators.

Police said no arrests had been made as of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and no description of the shooter was known.

No additional details were immediately released.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.