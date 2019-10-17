Suspect sought after robbery at Wedgewood-Houston gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a gas station in Wedgewood Houston neighborhood was robbed late Wednesday night.

It happened at the Twice Daily on Eighth Avenue South around 11:20 p.m.

Metro police reported a black man wearing blue jeans and a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt demanded cash from the register. He threatened to shoot the clerk if they didn’t comply, according to Metro police.

Believing the suspect was armed, the clerk reportedly handed over the cash and the suspect ran from the store.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

