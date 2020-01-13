Suspect sought after robbery at South Nashville Waffle House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a South Nashville Waffle House was robbed early Monday morning.

It happened at the location near Harding Place in the 4000 block of Nolensville Pike around 1:20 a.m.

Metro police said a man entered the restaurant, approached the counter and told the employees he had a gun in his pocket.

He told an employee to give him the cash drawer, which he took before running away from the restaurant, according to Metro police. No one was injured.

He was described by Metro police as wearing a gray and red toboggan hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

