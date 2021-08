Dozens of businesses — and even some states — have offered Americans who receive the COVID-19 vaccine an incentive. Now, Walgreens is following the trend. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a robbery at the Walgreens in Madison early Thursday morning.

Officers responded just before 2:30 a.m. to reports of a robbery at the business on Gallatin Pike South and Neelys Bend Road.

Police said no injuries were reported and an arrest had not been made.

No other information was immediately released about the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.