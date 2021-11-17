Suspect sought after robbery at Dickerson Pike gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is now wanted by Metro police after a robbery at a North Nashville convenience store Tuesday night.

According to police, it happened just before 11 p.m. at the Twice Daily located on Dickerson Pike. A man in his 20s reportedly walked into the store wearing a mask and gloves.

Authorities then say he then slid a note to the cashier demanding cash but did not display a weapon. He then left the store with about $100. Police told News 2 the suspect then left in a silver sedan.

No injuries were reported.

