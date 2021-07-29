Suspect sought after rifle, handguns stolen from Mt. Juliet business

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet police are searching for a suspect after a rifle and handguns were stolen during a business burglary early Thursday morning.

Officers responded after 3:30 a.m. to a break-in at a business on Athens Drive.

Police described the burglar as a thin, Black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a red stripe and black pants.

Surveillance video shows burglar involved in theft from Mt. Juliet business on July 29, 2021 (Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

Officers said they were able to spike the suspect’s getaway vehicle as it fled. The vehicle became disabled along Legacy Park Road and the burglar fled, running between homes.

He was captured on surveillance video stealing three firearms, including a rifle, according to investigators.

Police said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you spot him, call 911 immediately.

