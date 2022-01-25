MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A police pursuit along Interstate 40 ended in Wilson County with three suspects in custody Tuesday.

Mt. Juliet police reported the pursuit at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday in a tweet advising drivers to use caution in the area.

Tennessee Highway Patrol reported deputies were part of the pursuit briefly before they officially handed it over to Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects, who were wearing all black, exited the vehicle on Golden Bear Parkway. Mt. Juliet police reported the three suspects then fled the GMC and took off on foot near Beckwith Road. Two were taken into custody and the third was captured after a brief search.

Mt. Juliet police had advised those in the area of Beckwith Road around Golden Bear Gateway and E Division Street should ensure their homes and vehicles are secure and locked.