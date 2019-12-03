Live Now
Suspect sought after Midtown gas station robbed of $50 cash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a Midtown gas station was robbed early Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Twice Daily on Charlotte Avenue near 22nd Avenue North around 2 a.m.

Employees said the suspect walked in, claimed he had a gun and demanded money from the register though no weapon was ever seen.

He reportedly fled after taking $50 in cash.

No additional information or suspect description was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

