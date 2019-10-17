Suspect sought after Metro patrol car rammed in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Metro police are searching for a driver who hit an officer’s patrol car while responding to a parked vehicle near downtown Nashville early Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Shelby Avenue near Interstate Drive just after 5 a.m.

Metro police was notified by a citizen that a vehicle was parked at the intersection. When an officer approached the vehicle to investigate, the officer saw a driver who appeared to be asleep with a firearm visible inside the car, according to Metro police.

Metro police reported the suspect then woke up and rammed the officer’s patrol vehicle as he fled the scene.

No officers were injured and no pursuit was initiated.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a beige Buick and the driver was reported to have long dreadlocks.

No additional information was immediately released.

