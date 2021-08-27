Suspect sought after man shot while standing outside of his Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for the gunman who shot a man standing outside of his home off Whites Creek Pike late Thursday night.

Officers responded just before midnight to a report of gunshots fired on Baldwin Court near Moormans Arm Road.

When police arrived, they said they located a man with a gunshot wound to the arm.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to investigators.

Witnesses told police that they saw a black sedan drive by, as someone inside fired multiple gunshots at the victim.

No arrests have been made and no additional details were immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.