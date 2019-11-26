Live Now
Suspect sought after Donelson gas station robbed at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a gas station near the Nashville International Airport was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.  

It happened at the Mapco located at 465 Donelson Pike around 1:45 a.m.  

Metro police reported a man with a bandana across his face robbed the store with a handgun before running away.  

A K-9 officer was brought in to help track down the suspect but was not successful, according to Metro police.  

No additional information was immediately released.  

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

