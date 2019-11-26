Suspect sought after Donelson gas station robbed at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a gas station near the Nashville International Airport was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Mapco located at 465 Donelson Pike around 1:45 a.m.

Metro police reported a man with a bandana across his face robbed the store with a handgun before running away.

A K-9 officer was brought in to help track down the suspect but was not successful, according to Metro police.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.