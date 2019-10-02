Suspect sought after burglarizing Rutherford County restaurants

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are working to identify a man wanted for burglarizing multiple restaurants in Rutherford County.

Smyrna police reported the man burglarized the Toot’s in Smyrna around 6 a.m. on Sept. 18 and Georgia’s Bar and Restaurant around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 16. The Murfreesboro Toot’s on South Church Street is believed to have been burglarized by the same suspect.

The bandit then struck again, this time at Legend’s Steakhouse in Smyrna on Sept. 27.

Smyrna police did not release any suspect description other than to say he is believed to be a white man.

It is not known what exactly was taken from the restaurants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Smyrna detectives at 615-267-5433 or 615-267-5012

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.