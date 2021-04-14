Suspect sought after bank robbed on West End

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a bank on West End Avenue was robbed Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the Fifth Third Bank on West End around 10 a.m.

Metro police said the suspect passed the teller a note demanding money. The suspect then left the bank on foot.

The suspect was described by Metro police as wearing a black hooded jacket, a backpack and a blue surgical mask.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.