Man in pajamas sought after armed robbery in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after an armed robbery at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Antioch Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened at the location on Cane Ridge Road around 5:20 a.m.

Police said a man wearing gray pajama pants robbed the location with a firearm. He was described by detectives as a heavy-set man in his 20s wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and using a black cloth to cover his face.

This robbery is not believed to be connected to two previous armed robberies in Antioch Monday night.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.