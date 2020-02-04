Man in pajamas sought after armed robbery in Antioch

1  of  8
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after an armed robbery at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Antioch Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened at the location on Cane Ridge Road around 5:20 a.m.

Police said a man wearing gray pajama pants robbed the location with a firearm. He was described by detectives as a heavy-set man in his 20s wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and using a black cloth to cover his face.

This robbery is not believed to be connected to two previous armed robberies in Antioch Monday night.

No additional information was immediately released.

    (Photo: WKRN)

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

