Suspect sought after Antioch motel robbed at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after an Antioch motel was robbed at gunpoint.

The robbery occurred at the Country Inn and Suites on Collins Park Drive next to Interstate 24 around 4:45 a.m.

Metro police said a woman was preparing breakfast when she was approached by a black man with a scarf covering his face.

The suspect robbed the woman at gunpoint and took cash from the location.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

