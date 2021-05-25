Suspect sought after 2 females injured in Madison shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after two females were shot in Madison Monday night.

The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. near the intersection of Gallatin and Dupont avenues.

Metro police reported a teen girl and woman were shot while inside a vehicle. Both were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The adult victim was critically injured in the shooting while the teen girl suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No one was has been taken into custody and no suspect description was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

No additional information was immediately released.