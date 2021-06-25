Suspect sought after $100K in jewelry grabbed from Mt. Juliet store

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a man ran away with more than $100,000 worth of jewelry from a Mt. Juliet jewelry store Thursday.
The theft happened around 4 p.m. at American Jewelry on South Mt. Juliet Road.
Mt. Juliet police reported the suspect began to browse merchandise with a store employee before he leaned over a counter, grabbed multiple pieces of jewelry and ran away.
Video surveillance captured the suspect in the act and detectives are hoping someone will recognize him.
Anyone with information is asked to call 615-754-2550 or 615- 754-TIPS (8477) or contact the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.