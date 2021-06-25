Suspect sought after $100K in jewelry grabbed from Mt. Juliet store

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a man ran away with more than $100,000 worth of jewelry from a Mt. Juliet jewelry store Thursday.

The theft happened around 4 p.m. at American Jewelry on South Mt. Juliet Road.

Mt. Juliet police reported the suspect began to browse merchandise with a store employee before he leaned over a counter, grabbed multiple pieces of jewelry and ran away.

(Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

(Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

(Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

(Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

Video surveillance captured the suspect in the act and detectives are hoping someone will recognize him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 615-754-2550 or 615- 754-TIPS (8477) or contact the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.