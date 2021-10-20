Suspect leads police on chase along I-24, crashes at Pleasant View exit

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pursuit is underway in Cheatham County following a police chase along Interstate 24.

It all stems from an incident in Robertson County. Authorities say they pulled over Robert Allen Jr. on Valley View Road earlier today.

Robert Allen Jr.

Allen then led police on a chase, which came to an end as he crashed off Highway 49, near the Hampton Inn at the Pleasant View Exit of I-24.

Police say the man then ran from his vehicle following the crash. Authorities are now searching for Allen near the Lowe’s Direct Fullfilment Center on York Road.

Investigators believe he may have an AR-style rifle.