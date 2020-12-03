Suspect killed, officer recovering after shootout in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Two St. Petersburg police officers were injured Wednesday afternoon, at least one of them with a gunshot wound, in a shooting that also sent a suspect to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says the St. Petersburg police were attempting to take Dominique Harris, 20, into custody on a child abuse charge stemming from an October incident where he allegedly slammed a 15-year-old child to the ground during an altercation at an area basketball court.

According to Sheriff Gualtieri, officers approached Harris and attempted to take him into custody. Harris refused to cooperate with police and when officers attempted to get into Harris’ car to take him into custody he drove attempted to flee.

After hitting two police vehicles as well as striking a concrete pole, Gualteri says Harris started firing a handgun out the window of his vehicle and began firing at detectives shooting one of the officers in the lower torso.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

The detective who was shot was also transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition. A second officer suffered a minor leg injury and has been released from the hospital.

The shooting occurred outside the Food Max convenience store. Sheriff Gualtieri noted that Dominique Harris’ brother left the vehicle and went into the store prior to the shooting.

During the press conference, Gualtieri displayed a picture of the semi-automatic handgun that he said Harris used while noting shell casings next to Harris’ firearm.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman released a statement about the shooting on Twitter saying he spoke with one of the officers.

The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force is investigating the incident. The officers involved in this shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave.