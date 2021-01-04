Suspect involved in deadly Hermitage shooting turns himself into police

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say an accused murderer turned himself in on Monday.

A release from police states 23-year-old Nicolas J. Turner surrendered himself at the Criminal Warrants division for the deadly shooting of 21-year-old Daelon Smith.

Smith was shot and killed at the Hermitage Flats apartments on Old Hickory Boulevard Saturday. Police said Turner is accused of killing Smith.

Detectives say Smith and a friend reportedly planned to meet Turner at the apartment complex to buy marijuana. Smith and Turner got into an argument that turned physical, resulting in Turner shooting Smith, according to investigators.

Smith was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.