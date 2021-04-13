Suspect in Tennessee child rape case dead in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) A Murfreesboro, Tennessee man facing child sex crimes is dead after Orange Beach Police say he jumped from the 11th floor of a resort hotel around 6:30 Sunday morning.

Police say 52-year-old Dane Appalsammy had spent the week in Orange Beach on a family vacation. When the family left, Appalsammy stayed and checked into a smaller room. According to police, there was no indication of foul play or an accident that led to his fall from the 11th floor. They say his bags were packed and the room was clean.

Appalsammy was indicted in June 2020 and charged with three counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery, Solicitation of a Minor and three counts of Rape of a Child. He was scheduled to appear in a Tennessee courtroom this Friday.