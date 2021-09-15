Suspect in ‘senseless killing’ of Shelbyville teen added to TBI’s most wanted list

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Horatio Lewis Rice, wanted for First-Degree Murder in the shooting death of a Shelbyville teen has now been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list.

Rice is wanted in the murder of 14-year-old Israel Diego Pascual who was shot and killed in the parking lot of Duck River Laundry on Monday night.

TBI states Rice should be considered armed and dangerous. The 39-year-old is listed as 5’6″, and weighs approximately 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. A reward of up $2,500 has been offered in the case.