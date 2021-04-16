Suspect in Nashville toddler’s shooting death charged in 2018 shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect charged in the shooting death of a three-year-old in North Nashville was charged in another shooting from 2018.

According to a police report, Thomas Winston, Jr., also known as Thomas L. Mitchell, 23, was part of a shootout on November 18, 2018. Metro police said it happened when Mitchell went to a home in the 24 hundred block of Buena Vista Pike.

Officers reported that he went there with his girlfriend, Jada Johnson, and another man. Johnson got into a physical altercation with the mother of his child. Police said several people were watching the fight.

The report said when another person tried to break up the fight, Mitchell placed a gun into that person’s side.

The report stated the other man Mitchell arrived with was standing a few feet away and started shooting at the group. Mitchell then started shooting in the group’s general direction as well.

During the gunfire, someone’s apartment was hit twice by bullets. Police said it was all caught on camera, and Croichy fled from the scene. Johnson drove herself and Mitchell from the scene.

Mitchell was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.