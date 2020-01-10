Live Now
Suspect in fatal Edgehill shooting arrested in Arkansas

Xavier Holloway

Xavier Holloway (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —  A suspect in the shooting death of a man in the Edgehill neighborhood last month has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in Arkansas.

Metro police reported 26-year-old Xavier Holloway was taken into custody in Russellville, Arkansas. He was wanted for his alleged connection to the fatal shooting of Terry Smith on Edgehill Avenue on Dec. 12, 2019.

The investigation in Nashville led detectives to his arrest in Arkansas, according to Metro police.

Smith was found dead from a gunshot wound to his torso.

No additional information was immediately released.

Fatal Edgehill Avenue shooting
(Photo: WKRN)

