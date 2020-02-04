Suspect in Dickson attempted murder captured in Hickman Co.

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dickson County officials say the search for a man wanted in connection to shootings in Dickson and Nashville is over.

Officials say 31-year-old Arerion Thompson was captured by Dickson Police and U.S. Marshals on Tuesday.

They arrested Thompson at a home on Highway 100 in Hickman County.

Police have been searching for Thompson since he failed to show up for a court appearance on charges from a February 2018 shooting at a home in Dickson.

Metro Police named Thompson a suspect in the shooting of his girlfriend in October 2019.

Thompson and another man are suspects in an armed robbery at a Dickson home on Jan. 29.

The victim said Thompson and the other suspect knocked on the door of his home and forced their way inside armed with a handgun. Davidson said the duo stole a handgun from the home and Thompson was identified by the victim.

On Tuesday, police received information that Thompson was in Hickman County. When detectives and marshals knocked on the door, three people ran out of the home and said Thompson was armed inside.

Davidson said Thompson came out of the home voluntarily and a handgun was discovered in a bedroom of the home that the occupants said did not belong to them. Davidson said the handgun is not the one stolen in the Jan. 29 robbery and police continue to search for it.

Thompson was taken into custody on warrants for attempted first-degree murder, burglary, theft, being a felon in possession of a firearm and failure to appear in court for the previous incidents.

Davidson said Metro has at least 11 charges pending against Thompson from the October shooting and other incidents. He has a lengthy arrest record.

Thompson was booked into the Dickson County Jail where he is being held on $775,000 bond. He will be arraigned in Dickson County Circuit Court on a date to be set in March.