Suspect in custody following shooting death outside Elm Hill Pike motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The suspect wanted in the shooting death of a man at a motel on Elm Hill Pike Thursday is in custody, according to Metro Police.
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. at the Baymont Inn & Suites on Elm Hill Pike.
27-year-old Jerome Perkins Jr. was taken into custody by Brentwood police.
He is facing a charge of criminal homicide.
Witnesses told investigators Thomas and the shooter were involved in an argument just before the gunfire.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.