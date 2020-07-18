Suspect in custody following shooting death outside Elm Hill Pike motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The suspect wanted in the shooting death of a man at a motel on Elm Hill Pike Thursday is in custody, according to Metro Police.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. at the Baymont Inn & Suites on Elm Hill Pike.

27-year-old Jerome Perkins Jr. was taken into custody by Brentwood police.

He is facing a charge of criminal homicide.

Witnesses told investigators Thomas and the shooter were involved in an argument just before the gunfire.

This is a developing story.