Suspect in ‘brutal’ death of Madison counselor cleared in West Tennessee stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man accused of murdering a Madison counselor last week is no longer considered a suspect in the stabbing of a woman earlier this year near Memphis.

Millington police were expected to travel to Nashville this week to question Brian Conley, who is currently jailed for the fatal stabbing of Melissa Hamilton, a counselor found dead December 4 inside of Crossroads Counseling on Gallatin Pike South.

Investigators believed Conley could have been the same man who stabbed a woman 26 times at Professional Care Services in Millington back in October. The woman survived the attack, officers said.

Millington police told News 2 they checked Conley’s employment records and determined he was at work in Nashville when the attack in Millington took place.

Conley is in the Metro jail on a charge of criminal homicide in connection with the killing of Hamilton. No bond has been set for him.

