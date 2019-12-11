Suspect in Antioch fatal hit and run now in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police have arrested the suspect in an early morning fatal hit and run that occurred Monday.

The crash happened on Apache Trail near the intersection of Packard Drive and the entry of an apartment complex around 5:20 a.m.

Metro police reported Kimberly Cox and her 19-year-old daughter were walking on the side of the roadway facing toward traffic. Metro police reported Cox was hit by an eastbound sedan

The suspect, 28-year-old Fredy Danilo Guzman, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and driving without a license.

Guzman is in jail facing a $15,000 bond.