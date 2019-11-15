Suspect Identified in robbery-shooting case in Waffle House parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hermitage Police have issued an especially aggravated robbery warrant against 40-year-old Lee Tony Wilkerson.

Wilkerson is charged for the shooting of a man in the Waffle House parking lot on Stewarts Ferry Pike that took place on October 23rd.

According to authorities, the 19-year-old victim was sitting in a parked car when a dark blue Volkswagen Beetle stopped behind him.

According to reports, a man got out of the Volkswagen, walked inside the Waffle House, met up with Wilkerson, and walked outside with him.

Wilkerson and the unidentified man confronted the victim and robbed him. He was shot by Wilkerson’s accomplice.

Anyone seeing Lee Tony Wilkerson, or knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

News 2 will have more on the story on-air and online.