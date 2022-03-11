NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one woman was taken into custody Thursday night after a drug bust at a North Nashville hotel.

According to police, on Thursday, detectives were conducting a drug investigation at the Fairfield Inn & Suites located at 100 French Landing Drive when Sonia Dolphin, 46, was seen moving her vehicle to a side door of the hotel. Officials said she then brought items out of the hotel and began loading them into her car.

Sonia Dolphin (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Detectives approached Dolphin after they reportedly saw her loading a large cylinder into her car, and said she smelled of marijuana. A warrant stated Dolphin told officials the cylinder was hers and contained nitrous oxide. She then allegedly refused to allow officers to search her vehicle.

However, a K-9 officer alerted authorities of narcotics, which prompted a probable cause search. Officers said they recovered 58 grams of psilocybin or ‘magic’ mushrooms and powder.

The warrant also stated Dolphin admitted the drugs were hers and that “she did sell drugs.”