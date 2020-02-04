Suspect indicted for murder of TDOC Administrator

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Accused killer, Curtis Watson is facing an indictment of first-degree murder for the death of TDOC Administrator Debra Johnson.

According to State of Tennessee court documents, a grand jury says Watson did unlawfully, and with premeditation, kill Johnson.

Watson is facing four counts of first-degree murder among other charges.

Investigators said Johnson was strangled and sexually assaulted by Watson, who was captured Sunday after a five-day manhunt.

Johnson’s 38 year service to the Department of Corrections ended in August when she was allegedly murdered at her home at the hands of an inmate.

Johnson was a woman described by family, friends, and coworkers as selfless, kind and hopeful.

“My family refers to her as a quiet storm because she doesn’t say too much, but you know her presence is there, her positivity is there, her love is there,” Johnson’s son Mychal Austin said.

“The last three months it has been a trial and tribulation one day at a time so to come out here at a place where she spent the majority of her 38 years is awesome,” Austin said.

