Suspect faces assault charges after pursuit in Putnam Co.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man from Cookeville is being accused of assaulting a police officer during a vehicle pursuit.

Christopher Kyle Speigel is still in jail in Putnam County.

According to the Algood Police Department, Speigel was stopped on Quinland Lake Road for speeding.

When the officer tried getting Spiegel out of the vehicle by grabbing the car door handle, Spiegel drove off, causing the officer’s body to hit the vehicle.

That’s when the pursuit started, with Speigel’s speed exceeding 80 miles per hour at times before it ended in Jackson County.

Speigel got out of the vehicle and tried to run, but was arrested after he was found in an abandoned building.

He’s charged with reckless endangerment, driving on a revoked/suspended license, evading arrest, and aggravated assault.

His bond is set at $19,500.