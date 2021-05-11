Suspect dubbed ‘Mr. Smooth’ arrested in Nashville for several bank robberies in Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested in Nashville for several bank robberies in Kentucky

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, 35-year-old Salvador Abdul Jones, aka “Mr. Smooth”, was identified as the man responsible for several bank robberies in the state of Kentucky.

Investigators said he committed six bank robberies in one month. The most recent happened on May 5 at the US Bank in the 4900 block of Brownsboro Road.

Due to the number of robberies committed in a short amount of time, Jones was dubbed “Mr. Smooth”.

Investigators learned Jones fled to Nashville, Tennessee. After collaborating with the FBI in Louisville, Metro Nashville PD and Louisville Metro PD’s Fugitive Unit, authorities were able to locate and arrest Jones. He was taken into custody by Metro police on May 7.

Jones was interviewed by the Louisville Police Robbery Unit and gave a full confession.

He also revealed the location of a black Toyota Venza he used in the robberies. Detectives recovered this crucial piece of evidence in downtown Louisville.

Lt. Mindy Vance, of the Louisville Metro Police Department Robbery Unit, said Jones is a convicted felon with a violent criminal history and on parole in Tennessee.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators have yet to determine just how much money Jones stole. No other information was immediately released.