Suspect driving stolen vehicle in Nashville arrested after being wanted on multiple theft charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested on multiple theft charges Thursday after being spotted in a stolen SUV in Nashville.

Metro police reported officers responded to a call about a stolen GMC Sierra in East Nashville and discovered Alejandro Price, 45, in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. After investigating, officials discovered he had 10 outstanding warrants for his arrest. Price then reportedly admitted to being in possession of the stolen vehicle.

According to police documents, throughout July and August of 2021, Price was seen at a Target store on Gallatin Pike North in Goodlettsville allegedly stealing items in seven separate incidents. Police said Price walked past the registers without paying for several items such as a TV, toilet paper, plus a tent and canopy, totaling over $3,600.

On Sept. 9, 2021, arrest affidavits claim Price walked out of a Home Depot in South Nashville with two vacuum cleaners worth $568 without paying for them. He had been previously identified by The Home Depot Loss Prevention.

Price is facing a felony vehicle theft charge and eight misdemeanor theft changes.