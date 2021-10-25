Suspect dead after 6-hour long standoff in Hopkinsville

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — One man is dead after a six-hour-long standoff in Hopkinsville Sunday.

Around noon, a Hopkinsville police officer was conducting a welfare check on a car parked at a stop sign. After talking with the man, the officer learned that he was wanted on Florida on a warrant for a DUI involving an accident with injuries, according to Hopkinsville police.

Officials said a struggle ensued shortly afterward, and the suspect then pulled a gun on the officer, who took cover. The suspect fled on foot into an empty apartment nearby and barricaded himself inside.

To “flush him out,” officials said they used tear gas inside the apartment, and then in the attic where the suspect was hiding. In the process, a K-9 was injured after sniffing broken glass within the apartment the suspect was barricaded in. The dog is expected to be OK.

Hopkinsville police chief Clayton Sumner said officers used more pepper spray attempting to get the suspect out of the attic, but he wouldn’t show officers his hands. He then reportedly came out with a gun and pointed it at the officers, which is when officers fired shots, killing the suspect.

“This is still a very traumatic incident for the officers,” Chief Sumner said in a press conference.

Kentucky State Police have stepped in to help with the criminal investigation, while Hopkinsville police will also continue to investigate.