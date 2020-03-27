1  of  31
Suspect claims to have COVID-19 to avoid jail

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kelly Hakel

Kelly Hakel (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.(WKRN) – Rutherford County deputies were isolated after arresting a suspect who claimed to have COVID-19.

Reports show that several deputies responded to her home Monday after her son, Timothy Wilson, said his mother pulled a rifle on him during an argument.

According to officials, 57-year-old Kelly Hakel was tested and the deputies were isolated away from their families and co-workers for two days until the woman’s COVID-19 test results showed she is negative as a precaution.

 “Due to the incredibly serious nature of the health crisis, and the potential severity of this particular virus, any threats to purposely transmit Covid-19 to first responders will not be tolerated,” Lowery said. “There are a number of state statutes, and federal laws that will allow for prosecution regarding persons making threats upon public safety officials, public health officials, first responders, and to the general public.”

Hakel allegedly gave a false report about the location of the rifle before surrendering the rifle.  She began resisting arrest and screamed, “I have the coronavirus. Do you want it?”

EMS paramedics took precautions and transported her to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital for testing. Hakel was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, making a false report about the rifle and resisting arrest. She was separated from other inmates and staff as a precaution.

Police say, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

“Two days later, her results returned negative, indicating her report was false,” Lowery said. “Following verification of the false report, she was charged for making a false report, a Class C felony.”

Hakel was arrested again Thursday on the second charge of making a false report. She was released and is scheduled for court on May 25th.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

County# of Cases
Anderson3
Bedford1
Blount4
Bradley5
Campbell2
Carroll3
Cheatham7
Chester2
Claiborne2
Cocke1
Cumberland6
Davidson 203
DeKalb2
Dickson7
Dyer3
Fayette3
Franklin3
Gibson2
Greene8
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton28
Hardin 1
Hawkins1
Houston2
Jefferson4
Knox26
Lewis2
Lincoln1
Loudon6
Madison2
Marion2
Maury7
McMinn 3
Monroe2
Montgomery6
Overton1
Perry1
Putnam11
Roane1
Robertson20
Rutherford27
Scott1
Sevier3
Shelby147
Sullivan 4
Sumner43
Tipton8
Unicoi1
Washington9
White1
Williamson70
Wilson 13
Residents of other states/countries117
Pending112
Total Casesas of (3/26/20)957

