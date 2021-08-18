Suspect charged in string of Berry Hill business burglaries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man suspected of using a sledgehammer to break into several businesses in Berry Hill and stealing their safes has been arrested.

Clarence Wright, 26, was booked into the Metro jail early Wednesday morning on five counts of felony burglary.

A warrant states the first burglary happened June 23 at Crema Roastery + Takeaway Cafe on Duke Street, where a masked man smashed the front glass of the business, entered the shop and left with “goods.”

The police report alleges Wright used a sledgehammer on July 17 to break into the First Watch on Eighth Avenue South, where he stole cash and the store’s safe.

A few days later, on July 21, police said he burglarized Sam and Zoe’s on Heather Place, again breaking out the front glass door, taking cash and the safe.

Officers said Wright used a rock to smash through the glass door of the Firehouse Subs on Thompson Lane Tuesday night and was seen on surveillance video checking the cash registers. He reportedly left without any cash.

Berry Hill police said they arrived at the scene of that burglary and witnessed a black BMW leaving the area at “a high rate of speed.” The vehicle was believed to have been used in several burglaries in the area, according to investigators.

Wright was eventually arrested and taken into custody on multiple burglary charges.

Court documents indicate he has also been connected to a burglary at The Urban Juicer on Charlotte Avenue on July 26. A safe was reportedly stolen during that break-in.

A booking photo for Wright was not immediately released by law enforcement.