Suspect charged in fatal shooting inside vehicle in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -Metro police have arrested 51-year-old Joseph Smith in the fatal shooting inside of a vehicle in North Nashville on January 17th.

According to authorities, the victim 51-year-old James Span and the suspect Joseph Smith got into an argument inside of an apartment in the 800 block of Taylor Street. They were both asked to leave.

Police say a short time later, gunshots were heard. Responding officers found Span in the driver’s seat of the Dodge minivan. He died on the scene.

According to reports, Smith who is homeless was convicted of second-degree murder in 1988. He was also arrested in March of 2019 for trespassing after he was observed urinating on an exterior wall of a Middleton Street business that clearly posted with “No Trespassing” signs.

Smith faces a criminal homicide charge for the fatal shooting.