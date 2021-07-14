Suspect charged after shooting man in groin at J.C. Napier Homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police arrested 33-year-old Derrick Demartinez Holt for the July 7 shooting of another man on the 700 block of Lewis Street in the J.C. Napier Homes in South Nashville.

The victim told investigators that Holt drove up to him, apparently thought he was someone else, and shot him in the groin. Surveillance video in the area helped lead to the identification of Holt as the shooter.

Holt was spotted Wednesday on Trinity Lane near Lischey Avenue. He drove to Nocturne Drive and fled into an apartment before ultimately complying with police commands to come out.

Holt was charged with felony aggravated assault and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon. He has prior convictions for robbery and felony cocaine possession. He is being held in Metro Jail in lieu of $88,500 bond.