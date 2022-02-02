NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 32-year-old man was charged Tuesday night with attempted criminal homicide after a shooting at a Nashville nightclub.

The incident happened back on November 3, 2021, at the Lavo Lounge nightclub located at 1310 Antioch Pike. Police said the victim and suspect, Michael Davis, were in a fight in the bathroom. The altercation then moved out of the bathroom and escalated into a brawl involving other patrons in the club.

At one point, officials said Davis dropped a gun on the floor, picked it up, and put it back in his waistband. Police said he then walked out to his car in the parking lot.

According to a warrant, as the victim walked toward the exit of the club, Davis opened the door, stepped inside, and shot the victim multiple times. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was hospitalized. Davis then fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Through investigation, Davis was named as a suspect. Police said the victim positively identified Davis as the person who shot him multiple times. The incident was all caught on surveillance footage.