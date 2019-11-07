Suspect charged after man shot in the head in North Nashville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have charged a 29-year-old man after a man was found shot in the head in North Nashville.

Officers said surveillance video shows the victim pulling into the parking lot of a store on Oct. 22 in the 2100 block of Buena Vista Pike.

The victim and suspect were seen talking before the victim left in his car and the suspect followed him, according to Metro police.

Metro police said about eight minutes later, the victim was found shot in the head inside a car after crashing on Jefferson Street near the Interstate 40 entrance ramp.

Jefferson Street shooting crash
(Photo: WKRN)

MORE: Critically injured shooting victim found after North Nashville crash

An estimated 20 shell casings were reportedly recovered in the area of the crash.

The victim identified the suspect as Romaneco Crawford in a photo lineup.

Crawford was booked into the Metro jail and charged with attempted criminal homicide and drug charges. His bond was set at $627,500.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.  Click here for more coverage. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar