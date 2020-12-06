Suspect arrested in murder of MNPS staff member

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted for the murder of a Metro Schools staff member has been arrested.

According to an arrest affidavit, 28-year-old Robert Smith was arrested Saturday afternoon.

Smith faces criminal homicide, felony possession of a handgun and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Smith is accused of fatally shooting Rasheed Walker in the 1800 block of Dr. DB Todd Jr. Blvd on November 14. Walker was a MNPS staff member.

Police say Smith shot Walker with an assault-type rifle as Walker ran away. The public gave Smith’s name to police via Crime Stoppers tips.

Smith is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday at 9:55 a.m.