Suspect arrested in murder of man outside restaurant near Vanderbilt University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police investigators have arrested a 21-year-old in the death of another man outside the Chicken Coop on Capers Avenue near Vanderbilt University earlier this month.

According to MNPD, Jasun Patterson is accused in the July 10 murder of 20-year-old Dontario Graham. Patterson was taken into custody in Pleasant View with collaboration from Pleasant View Police and Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows after an initial exchange of gunfire between two unidentified men, several others reportedly retrieved handguns. More than 100 shots were fired during the incident, according to police.

Police are continuing to investigate what led up to the exchange of gunfire.