Suspect arrested in Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators have arrested a man for aggravated assault in a shooting that occurred Wednesday in the area of Power Street and Walnut Street in Clarksville.

According to CPD, 25-year-old Shamar Blount is facing charges in the shooting of 44-year-old Lamont Ingram of Clarksville. Clarksville police reported the victim was taken to a hospital in Nashville for treatment but their condition was not immediately released.

The department added the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is not threat to the public. Additional details about the shooting were not immediately provided by police.

Blount is expected to be booked into Montgomery County Jail late Thursday afternoon.

