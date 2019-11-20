Suspect arrested for vandalizing Murfreesboro patrol vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A Murfreesboro man is behind bars after being arrested for vandalizing a Murfreesboro Police Department patrol vehicle.

47-year-old Larod Everet is accused of slashing all four tires on an officer’s patrol unit and ripping off the trunk emblem at an apartment complex on Hillwood Blvd. on Nov. 16.

According to reports, Everett was arrested on two prior occasions after he was found intoxicated and sleeping in the breezeway outside his girlfriend’s apartment. A no trespassing order was issued by property management so, Everett wasn’t supposed to be at the apartment complex.

He was also arrested on outstanding warrants in July after an unwanted guest call at the same location.

Everett has been charged with Vandalism, Criminal Trespass, and Retaliation for Past Actions.