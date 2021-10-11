Suspect arrested following assault near Ascend Amphitheater

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been arrested following an assault that happened last month in downtown Nashville in September.

Metro police reported two homeless men were arguing over a woman they are both dating on Sept. 30 in the park next to Ascend Amphitheater.

According to an arrest affidavit, Stephoin Smith, 30, pulled a knife on the victim, saying he was going to kill him. Smith then swung the knife, hitting the victim’s right wrist and left forearm, according to Metro police.

Park surveillance video captured Smith walking away from the victim with a large knife in his left hand, an arrest warrant states.

Smith has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Metro jail with a bond of $35,000.