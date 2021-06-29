Suspect arrested, another on the run for string of shopliftings in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A string of retail store thefts has Murfreesboro Police asking the community for help in identifying a suspect.

“Two women went into the JCPenney store at the Stones River Town Centre,” said Larry Flowers, Public Information Officer for Murfreesboro Police. “They took bags in with them and started stuffing items into those bags. A manager was observing them but did not approach them and watched them leave the store without paying.”

Investigators say as the store manager observed the women commit theft, the suspects dropped the keys to their getaway car, a Dodge Charger.

“The manager grabbed the keys and watched them as they went out to a vehicle, and then called police,” Flowers explained.

The suspects managed to walk away from the scene with about $2,300 worth of JCPenney merchandise. When officers arrived, they found more stolen items in the suspects’ car.

“Nearly $9600 worth of other stolen items,” said Flowers. “The vehicle was just filled with items… stolen items. Purses, shoes, an iMac computer. In addition to clothes on hangers, as well as tools that were used to remove those magnetic sensors that you have on clothing. So apparently…. this is not their first time.”

Twenty-five-year-old Dereka Conway was later arrested and charged. The second suspect has not yet been apprehended.

Murfreesboro Police say Conway already had warrants out for her arrest for stealing more than $5,800 from Victoria’s Secret at The Avenue. Investigators say she was involved in three separate occurrences from May 3 to May 18.

“In the May 18 incident, she also assaulted a manager,” Flowers explained. “A manager saw her stealing, went over to her and attempted to take one of the bags from her. Also in that case, she brought bags in there with her.”

Conway is now facing charges of theft and shoplifting. If you know the second suspect involved in this case, call Murfreesboro Police.