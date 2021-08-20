Suspect arrested after Nashville musician’s instruments, guns stolen during burglary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A News 2 viewer helped to identify one of the men suspected of breaking into a Nashville musician’s home earlier this week, stealing his instruments and weapons.

Nicholas Britt-Cunningham reported to Metro police that his home on Nunley Drive was burglarized on Aug. 17. He said the thieves stole his guitars, five guns and other musical equipment.

(Courtesy: Nicholas Britt-Cunningham)

Britt-Cunningham provided News 2 with Ring camera footage that showed two men break into his home through the back door and steal his belongings.

An arrest warrant states that a viewer watching the news broadcast provided a tip to police, identifying one of the burglars in the video as 30-year-old Raymond Worden, Jr.

Metro police went to Worden’s apartment on Welch Road, where they searched the residence and recovered one of the guitars, a pedalboard and a black gun case, all stolen from Britt-Cunningham’s home, according to the police report.

Worden was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Friday morning on a charge of felony burglary. His bond was set at $6,000.

A booking photo for Worden was not immediately released by law enforcement.

While detectives said they have identified the second suspect, online jail records show he is not in custody, as of 5:30 a.m. Friday.